Shooting outside Hartford nightclub leaves one dead, two wounded

HARTFORD – At closing time, patrons of the Vibz Uptown nightclub walked out into the parking lot – and then gunfire erupted. Now one person is dead and two are in the hospital.

Police say their ShotSpotter system was activated at 1:45 a.m. Sunday by 8 rounds being fired outside the club at 3155 Main Street. Nearby officers arrived almost immediately and began giving first aid to man who had been shot. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital. Two other gunshot victims arrived at St. Francis, taken their by private cars.

One of the victims, a 28 year old male, died at the hospital. Two others, a man and a woman both age 29, are being treated at the hospital. Police are not releasing identities until they notify next of kin.

This is Hartford’s second homicide of 2019. Police say when the shooting happened dozens of patrons were headed to their cars or milling about outside the club, located in shopping plaza in the city’s North End.

Detectives and evidence technicians are still processing the scene. There is no word yet on possible suspects.