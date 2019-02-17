× State Troopers, concern residents save pig from crossing busy road in Colebrook

COLEBROOK — These rescuers really did save the bacon!

State Troopers from Troop B responded to Colebrook River Road Saturday night on calls of a pig getting close to the traffic.

With the help of a few good Samaritans, the troopers were able to lead the pig away from the road.

The pig was not harmed and was returned safely to its owner.

State Police thanked the residents who help saved this pig from becoming just another ham sandwich.