Check for parking bans, delays, and closings here

State Troopers, concern residents save pig from crossing busy road in Colebrook

Posted 7:08 PM, February 17, 2019, by

Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police - Troop B North Canaan

COLEBROOK — These rescuers really did save the bacon!

State Troopers from Troop B responded to Colebrook River Road Saturday night on calls of a pig getting close to the traffic.

With the help of a few good Samaritans, the troopers were able to lead the pig away from the road.

Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police – Troop B North Canaan

The pig was not harmed and was returned safely to its owner.

State Police thanked the residents who help saved this pig from becoming just another ham sandwich.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.