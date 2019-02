Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY HILL - Interstate 91 is closed in both directions between exits 23 and 24 in Rocky Hill because of tanker truck that has erupted in flames.

The fire is burning out of control and the plume of smoke can be seen for miles.

No word yet on injuries or the cause of the fire. FOX61 has a crew en route and will bring you details and a live report as soon as possible.