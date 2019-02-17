The Real Story: Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and the Lamont budget proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz previews Governor Lamont's imminent Budget Message to state lawmakers. We discuss raising the minimum wage to (eventually) $15/hour, legalizing marijuana, Paid Family/Medical Leave, and more, including plans for tolls. Bysiewicz hints at the 'options' Governor Lamont made clear two days after this interview was recorded.

The governor's budget address to the CT General Assembly is scheduled for noon, Wednesday, February 20th. Fox61 News will carry it live.