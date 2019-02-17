The Real Story: State employee unions and the budget

Are unionized state employees willing to, once again, make contract concessions to help balance the state budget? We put that question to Sal Luciano, the interim leader of the Connecticut AFL-CIO, and you may be surprised by his answer.
(The day after this interview, Luciano was elected President of the CT AFL-CIO.)
