A well timed snow treats CT ski area

NEW HARTFORD - A welcome of a few inches of snow proved to be just the motivation skiers needed to come to Ski Sundown.

With dozens of skiers and snowboarders making their way down the slopes, Lori Shield, the marketing director at Ski Sundown said “if people don’t have snow in their backyards sometimes they don’t get motivated to come out, and now we have snow.”

Ski Sundown estimates four to five inches of new snow came down on their trails which are mostly filled with man made snow. Bob Capone came to visit Sundown from Portsmouth, Nee Hampshire and said, “the conditions are great and it’s always a fun time. We want to ski into April and the hope is we can — so keep the hope!”

