Black Wolves roll over Wings 17-11

UNCASVILLE – Callum Crawford had a career-high 12 points on five goals and seven assists as the New England Black Wolves rolled to a 17-10 victory over the Philadelphia Wings on Sunday afternoon.

Crawford’s previous career-best was 10 points, done five times. Stephan Leblanc had four goals and three assists for seven points on the night while Tyler Digby had two goals and a season-best six assists. Reilly O’Connor had two goals and four assists for the Black Wolves (5-4).

The Wings (2-8) got on the board first on the power play 1:29 into play and followed that up with another two minutes later to take a 2-0 lead with 11:32 to go in the first quarter. Leblanc got the Black Wolves on the board with 5:56 left in the quarter and Brett Manney tied it up at 2-2, shorthanded, off a behind-the-back feed from David Brock with 3:12 left. Crawford found the back of the net with 1:23 remaining to put New England up 3-2 and that’s how the quarter would end.

Philadelphia again struck first to open the second and tie it at 3-3 1:22 in, but Dereck Downs found the back of the net with 11:41 left and Digby followed that just 19 seconds later to give the Black Wolves a 5-3 lead. Greg Downing scored his first goal of the season with 8:14 remaining to give New England a 6-3 advantage. The Wings struck again with 3:06 left, but Leblanc picked up his second of the night with 1:30 remaining and Crawford followed with his second of the night 37 seconds later to put the Black Wolves up 8-4. The Wings answered with 42.3 seconds left to put the score at 8-5 at the half.

Leblanc got things started for the Black Wolves to open the third, scoring his third of the night just 55 seconds in to give New England the 9-5 lead. Philadelphia picked up another before David Brock answered with 11:01 to go in the frame but the Wings rattled off two more over the next four minutes to cut the advantage to 10-8 with just over seven minutes left in the quarter. That’s where it would stand until Reilly O’Connor found the back of the net with 3:30 left and again with 2:28 left to put New England up 12-8.

New England got on the board first just 32 seconds into the fourth on another goal from Leblanc and that was followed by two more over the next two minutes, one each from Digby and Crawford, to put the Black Wolves up 15-8 with 12:50 to play. The Wings answered with a goal with 10:12 left and another with 5:06 remaining to cut the advantage to 15-10. However, Crawford scored twice in the closing three minutes to give the Black Wolves the 17-10 victory.

In goal for the Black Wolves, Doug Jamieson had 43 saves, one shy of his career-high. Matt Rambo had two goals and four assists for the Wings while Blaze Riorden, Kevin Crowley and Jordan Hall each had two goals.

The Black Wolves will be in action next on Sunday, February 24 when they take on the Toronto Rock at Mohegan Sun Arena. Face-off is set for 1 p.m.​