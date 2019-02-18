× Connecticut Attorney General to sue President Trump over emergency wall declaration

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The office of Connecticut Attorney General William Tong confirmed to FOX61 a lawsuit against President Trump will be filed Monday in response to his national emergency on the southern border.

Connecticut is joining California’s lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. At least a dozen states are a part of the lawsuit.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says there is no emergency at the border and Trump doesn’t have the authority to make the declaration.

Trump declared a national emergency to fulfill his promise of completing the wall.

The move allows the president to bypass Congress to use money from the Pentagon and other budgets.

California has repeatedly challenged Trump in court. Becerra has filed at least 45 lawsuits against the administration.