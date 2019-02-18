Contract disputes lead to lockout for local truck drivers

Posted 10:10 PM, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:35PM, February 18, 2019

EAST HARTFORD – Truck drivers at Rogo Distributors in East Hartford were locked out from their jobs at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Months of contract negotiations between the union, Teamsters Local 1035, and Rogo led to the stalemate. Employees would be looking at nearly a 50 percent cut to the paychecks, according to union representatives.

This would involve cuts to pensions and wages and increases to medical costs.

“In total, the reductions they want to do are roughly around $40,000,” said Chris Roos, principal officer for the union. “The contract they want us to accept is substandard.”

Related Story
Exclusive: The future of Connecticut’s prison system – New DOC commissioner speaks to FOX61

Roos said employees will be able to file for unemployment as the lockout continues, but there is no word on how long that could last.

Rogo Distributors said, “no comment.”

“It’s just been one stalemate after another,” said Michael Royce, who has been driving trucks for Rogo for 18 years.

“We’re all upset,” said Royce. “We want to work. That’s what we do, it’s how we make our living, pay for everything, take care of our kids. And he’s got us locked out.”

Royce and his wife, who also works, live paycheck to paycheck, supporting their two children.

“We’re middle class or working poor, whatever you want to call us,” he said. “We need both incomes.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.