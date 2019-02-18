Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX 61 News At 4
FOX 61 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX 61
Menu
News
Sports
Morning News
Links
HOPE
Business
CT Home
Contests
PSA Contest
Traffic
Weather
35°
35°
Low
14°
High
34°
Tue
13°
32°
Wed
17°
32°
Thu
30°
50°
See complete forecast
Check for parking bans, delays, and closings here
February 18 to February 24
Posted 3:40 PM, February 18, 2019, by
FOX 61 Staff
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Google
Email
×
February 18 to February 24
Monday, February 18
Snow conditions in Connecticut ski areas
Popular
Shooting outside Hartford nightclub leaves one dead, two wounded
Tanker fire closes I-91, causes evacuations
Two suffer knife injuries in assault at Hartford restaurant
5 killed in workplace shooting in Illinois; 5 officers injured
Latest News
February 18 to February 24
Clydesdales survive plunge into frozen lake
NYPD conducting review after commanding officer allegedly told cops to shoot rapper 50 Cent ‘on sight’
Man who claimed to be sailor in WWII Times Square kiss photo dies at 95
News
Former Redding school board chair gets 8 years in child abuse case
News
Seattle almost reached its yearly amount of snowfall in a day
News
Traffic alert: I-84 ramps to be closed for Mixmaster rehabilitation project
News
Six Flags New England to hold job fairs
News
Man drives 17 miles in the wrong direction on I-395 NB before being arrested
Seen On TV
February 11 – February 17
Seen On TV
February 4 – February 10
News
Ex-Connecticut Gov. Rowland to address Christian men’s group
News
2019’s biggest supermoon to light up the sky
News
Second Trump-Kim summit planned for Vietnam, source says
UConn Women's Basketball
UConn women’s game rescheduled to Saturday due to storm
Seen On TV
January 28 – February 3
Sports
UConn Women's Basketball
UConn ranked fifth in first NCAA women’s basketball tournament reveal
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.