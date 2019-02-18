× Man suspected of passing counterfeit bills: Hamden Police

HAMDEN — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of passing counterfeit bills.

Last Monday, police were called to The GAP, 2165 Dixwell Avenue for a counterfeiting complaint.

Police said a black male, mid 20’s, wearing dark clothing and white shoes purchased $100.94 worth of clothing with a counterfeit $100.00 bill.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Kyle Sampognaro of the Hamden Police Department Patrol Division at (203) 230-4030.