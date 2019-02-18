Check for parking bans, delays, and closings here

Man suspected of passing counterfeit bills: Hamden Police

Posted 12:57 PM, February 18, 2019, by

HAMDEN — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of passing counterfeit bills.

Last Monday, police were called to The GAP, 2165 Dixwell Avenue for a counterfeiting complaint.

Police said a black male, mid 20’s, wearing dark clothing and white shoes purchased $100.94 worth of clothing with a counterfeit $100.00 bill.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Kyle Sampognaro of the Hamden Police Department Patrol Division at (203) 230-4030.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.