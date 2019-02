EAST HARTFORD — Police said one person was seriously injured following a four vehicle collision this afternoon.

Officials said Rt 15 southbound will be closed for an extended period of time.

Officials said one person has suffered serious injuries while at least three others were transported to area hospitals for minor injuries.

Check back for more details as they develop.

#cttraffic Charter Oak Bridge Route 5 and 15 southbound is closed for a crash. Expect heavy delays through the rush hour as DOT and CSP will be on scene. Avoid the area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 18, 2019