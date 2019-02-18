Check for parking bans, delays, and closings here

Recipes for National Heart Month

Apple Pie Overnight Oats

 Course Breakfast
 Servings 1 bowl
 Author Natalie Rizzo, MS, RD

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Flahavan’s Rolled Oats
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 cup apple juice
  • 1 grated green apple
  • 1/2 tablespoon of mixed seeds
  • 1/2 cup lowfat plain yogurt
  • 3 apple slices
  • 1 tablespoon raisins and walnuts
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup

Instructions

  1. In a small bowl or mason jar, combine the Flahavan’s rolled oats, cinnamon, apple juice, grated apple, seeds and yogurt.
  2. Cover and soak in the fridge overnight.
  3. In the morning, top with apple slices, raisins, walnuts and a drizzle of maple syrup.

Turmeric Steel Cut Oats with Kimchi and Fried Egg

 Course Breakfast
 Prep Time 5 minutes
 Cook Time 35 minutes
 Total Time 40 minutes
 Servings 2 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 shallot
  • 1 in. piece of fresh ginger
  • 1 tsp. black sesame seeds
  • 1 tsp. white sesame seeds
  • 2 tsp. coconut oil
  • 1 tsp. dried turmeric
  • ½ cup Flahavan’s Irish Steel Cut Oats
  • 3 ¾ cups vegetable stock
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 free range eggs
  • 3.5 oz. kimchi
  • Fresh cilantro for garnish

Instructions

  1. Finely chop the shallot, then peel and grate the ginger.
  2. Toast the sesame seeds in a dry frying pan for 2 minutes until fragrant, and put to one side for later.
  3. Add 1 tsp. of coconut oil to a medium sized saucepan over a medium heat and sauté the shallot and ginger until soft.
  4. Add the turmeric and sauté for a further 1 minute, before adding in the Flahavan’s Irish Oatmeal and hot vegetable stock.
  5. Continue cooking the oats for 30-40 minutes, stirring from time to time to prevent them from sticking. Season with salt and plenty of freshly ground black pepper.
  6. In the meantime, add 1 tsp. of coconut oil to a small frying pan over a medium heat and fry the eggs to your liking.
  7. Spoon the turmeric oatmeal into two shallow bowls. Top each bowl with kimchi and a fried egg. Sprinkle with the toasted sesame seeds and fresh cilantro to serve.

