Recipes for National Heart Month

Apple Pie Overnight Oats
Servings 1 bowl
Ingredients
- 1 cup Flahavan’s Rolled Oats
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 cup apple juice
- 1 grated green apple
- 1/2 tablespoon of mixed seeds
- 1/2 cup lowfat plain yogurt
- 3 apple slices
- 1 tablespoon raisins and walnuts
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
Instructions
-
In a small bowl or mason jar, combine the Flahavan’s rolled oats, cinnamon, apple juice, grated apple, seeds and yogurt.
-
Cover and soak in the fridge overnight.
-
In the morning, top with apple slices, raisins, walnuts and a drizzle of maple syrup.
Turmeric Steel Cut Oats with Kimchi and Fried Egg
Prep Time 5 minutes
Cook Time 35 minutes
Total Time 40 minutes
Servings 2 servings
Ingredients
- 1 shallot
- 1 in. piece of fresh ginger
- 1 tsp. black sesame seeds
- 1 tsp. white sesame seeds
- 2 tsp. coconut oil
- 1 tsp. dried turmeric
- ½ cup Flahavan’s Irish Steel Cut Oats
- 3 ¾ cups vegetable stock
- Salt and pepper
- 2 free range eggs
- 3.5 oz. kimchi
- Fresh cilantro for garnish
Instructions
-
Finely chop the shallot, then peel and grate the ginger.
-
Toast the sesame seeds in a dry frying pan for 2 minutes until fragrant, and put to one side for later.
-
Add 1 tsp. of coconut oil to a medium sized saucepan over a medium heat and sauté the shallot and ginger until soft.
-
Add the turmeric and sauté for a further 1 minute, before adding in the Flahavan’s Irish Oatmeal and hot vegetable stock.
-
Continue cooking the oats for 30-40 minutes, stirring from time to time to prevent them from sticking. Season with salt and plenty of freshly ground black pepper.
-
In the meantime, add 1 tsp. of coconut oil to a small frying pan over a medium heat and fry the eggs to your liking.
-
Spoon the turmeric oatmeal into two shallow bowls. Top each bowl with kimchi and a fried egg. Sprinkle with the toasted sesame seeds and fresh cilantro to serve.
