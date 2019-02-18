Recipes for National Heart Month

Finely chop the shallot, then peel and grate the ginger.

Toast the sesame seeds in a dry frying pan for 2 minutes until fragrant, and put to one side for later.

Add 1 tsp. of coconut oil to a medium sized saucepan over a medium heat and sauté the shallot and ginger until soft.

Add the turmeric and sauté for a further 1 minute, before adding in the Flahavan’s Irish Oatmeal and hot vegetable stock.

Continue cooking the oats for 30-40 minutes, stirring from time to time to prevent them from sticking. Season with salt and plenty of freshly ground black pepper.

In the meantime, add 1 tsp. of coconut oil to a small frying pan over a medium heat and fry the eggs to your liking.