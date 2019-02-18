Sunny Tuesday with temps in the 30s; tracking snow later in the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEATHER WATCH: Snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Most of the storm will take place between 8 PM Wednesday night and 8 AM Thursday morning.

Tonight, the skies gradually clear out and temperatures drop into the teens by the early morning hours.

Chilly sunshine is on the way for Tuesday with highs near 30 degrees.

Wednesday during the day is dry. There is a chance for some light snow in the early evening. But most of the snow will hold off until after the evening commute. It will snow for several hours in the evening with some minor accumulations possible (coating - 2") before a change to sleet, freezing rain and rain. That transition to rain will happen first along the shoreline but it will take longer inland with a period of sleet/freezing rain. Temperatures will try to climb above freezing for the morning drive Thursday but it will be a really close call for interior Connecticut. So there could still be some icy spots/issues for parts of the state.

Any ice/showers will end early Thursday morning, followed by clearing skies and MILD temperatures rising into the 50s.

Friday and Saturday will be dry and bright followed by another storm Sunday.

Snow-lovers this just is NOT the season for you. Sunday's storm looks like RAIN!

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Lows: 15-20.

TUESDAY: Sunny, bit breezy. High: low-mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Sun to clouds. Chance for snow late day/evening. High: 30s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Snow changing to a sleet, freezing rain inland, snow changing to rain at the shore.

THURSDAY: Rain/freezing rain end early. Clearing, warmer. High: Near 50.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: low 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Cold rain. High: low 40s.

