Sunny Tuesday with temps in the 30s

Tonight, the skies gradually clear out and temperatures drop into the teens by the early morning hours.

We dry things out heading into Tuesday with highs in the 30s. Wednesday during the day is dry..but there is a storm on the way and it could be a bit messy. A brief period of snow will come through, before a change to mixed precip and then eventually rain occurs. The storm has continued to trend warmer in recent guidance.

Another storm is possible on Sunday after a seasonably warm weekend. This storm will be rain as well.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Lows: 15-20.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for snow in the afternoon/late day. High: 30s. Snow changing to a wintry mix at night.

THURSDAY: Wintry mix changing to rain. High: Upper 30s.

