Waterbury man arrested, charged after slicing woman at a mall

MILFORD — Milford Police say they arrested 26-year-old Manuel Armstrong after a domestic assault at Connecticut Post Mall.

Police say the incident happened Saturday when they were called to the mall on Boston Post Road.

Police learned that Armstrong had reportedly sliced a woman he was with in the arm and neck with a razor blade.

Police also discovered that Armstrong had an active warrant for his arrest, accusing him of failing to appear in court in September on a different incident.

Armstrong was charged with breach of peace, assault, and failure to appear. He was held on a $25,500 bond and is set to appear in court on March 12.