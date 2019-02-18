Check for parking bans, delays, and closings here

Waterbury man arrested, charged after slicing woman at a mall

Posted 12:59 PM, February 18, 2019, by

MILFORD — Milford Police say they arrested 26-year-old Manuel Armstrong after a domestic assault at Connecticut Post Mall.

Police say the incident happened Saturday when they were called to the mall on Boston Post Road.

Police learned that Armstrong had reportedly sliced a woman he was with in the arm and neck with a razor blade.

Police also discovered that Armstrong had an active warrant for his arrest, accusing him of failing to appear in court in September on a different incident.

Armstrong was charged with breach of peace, assault, and failure to appear. He was held on a $25,500 bond and is set to appear in court on March 12.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.