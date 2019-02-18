Winter weather clearing leaving mostly cloudy skies, temps in the 30s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow is out there this morning, and even though it’s not a lot of accumulation, we have messy roads across much of the state. Light to moderate snow will fall this morning before gradually tapering down for the middle of the day. While the steady snow won’t be out there for the rest of the day, lingering snow showers may be out there at times into the afternoon. In terms of snow amounts, it appears a general 1″-4″ will be on the ground when all is said and done. A few towns may have some higher totals than that, but overall this President’s Day storm will be a minor one.

Tonight, the skies gradually clear out and temperatures drop into the teens by the early morning hours.

We dry things out heading into Tuesday with highs in the 30s. Wednesday during the day is dry..but there is a storm on the way and it could be a bit messy. A brief period of snow will come through, before a change to mixed precip and then eventually rain occurs. The storm has continued to trend warmer in recent guidance.

Another storm is possible on Sunday after a seasonably warm weekend. This storm will be rain as well.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Morning snow, then mostly cloudy skies overall. A leftover snow/rain shower into the afternoon. High: Low-mid 30s.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Lows: 15-20.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for snow in the afternoon/late day. High: 30s. Snow changing to a wintry mix at night.

THURSDAY: Wintry mix changing to rain. High: Upper 30s.

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli