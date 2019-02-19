× Grill sold at Ocean State Job Lot could catch fire; Manufacturer advises consumers to return it

Ocean State Job Lot warns that a smokeless grill sold in its stores could catch fire.

Tekno products, the manufacturer of the grill, said the grill can overheat creating the fire hazard. Teckno said customers with the grill at home should return it to Ocean State Job Lot for a full refund.

The company said all purchasers of the Tuff Smoke-Less Grill stop using the product and return it to the place of purchase. Consumers may also call (888) 298-3566 between 9am and 5pm ET for more information.