Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ask the Atty,

I was rear-ended by a car during a recent snowstorm, when they where going too fast on the highway and slid on ice. I was taken by ambulance to the ER because I was experiencing neck, back and chest pain. When they did x-rays, my neck and back ones were negative, but they discovered I have Asbestosis in my lungs!!

What are my legal options?

Marcus