Avon residents fight back against proposed 100 home development on rural road

AVON -- A proposed housing development could bring 100 new homes to the Farmington Valley.

Some say it would be great for the tax base while others argue it’s a bad idea. Christopher Carville has lived on Nod Road in Avon all his life, he said, “I love it. It’s a beautiful road. My family history is there."

And he wanted his kids to enjoy growing up around nature too.

But plans for a future housing development in the neighborhood have him and other members of the “Save Nod Hill” group raising environmental concerns. They’re worried about what the project will mean for things like the wetlands, flooding and traffic.

Robin Baran, Co-President of ‘Save Nod Road’ said, “It started with a small group of concerned citizens and has expanded to hundreds across several town.”

The developer and builder are defending the project that would create about 100 single-family homes. They say the plan is to only build on about a quarter of the private land tied to the Blue Fox Run Golf Course.

Anthony Giorgio, the developer, said, “We suggested that we find a piece of property within the golf course so that the golf course could remain and the public would still have a public good." Developer Anthony Giorgio says the remaining 174 plus acres will remain untouched. “Not some of the land, most of the land and as a builder you almost never get that opportunity to be able to create a neighborhood that you can be proud and leave 3/4 of the land untouched… for me that's going to be great legacy for my company.”

He said the land around the Farmington River would also be protected, “We think it’s a good use of the land. It’s a prudent way to save open space.”

Still Carville says he’s not convinced. “I’m just mostly concerned with the environmental impact.”

Members of Save Nod Hill say they’ll continue to fight the project at a town meeting next month.

