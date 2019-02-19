Avon residents fight back against proposed apartment complex on rural road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON -- A developer proposed a 100 unit apartment complex on Nod Road in Avon and the idea has people up in arms.

Residents of Nod Road, elsewhere in Avon and in nearby towns said the development, which would be on part of a golf course, would result in a slew of environmental concerns. That includes flooding worries because of the property’s wetlands and proximity to the Farmington River.

But developer Anthony Giorgio said keeping the integrity of the land is important to him.

“We think it’s a good use of the land,” said Giorgio. “It’s a prudent way to save open space.”

Nod Road is rural and full of wildlife, from bears to deer to raccoons, foxes, skunks and possums. That’s why a group, "Save Nod Road," is working to fight back against the proposal.

“I love it. It’s a beautiful road,” said Christopher Carville, who has lived on Nod Road all his life. “My family history is there. I’ve lived there such a long time, I wanted my kids to experience living in a nice, little area of town.”

Carville has lived in many different homes along the road.

“Every four or five years you’ll get a major flood where the road could be closed for two or three days,” said Carville. “With climate change we’re dealing with now, floods are getting more frequent.”

“I’m just mostly concerned with the environmental impact,” Carville added.

Along with Carville, Robin Baran is the co-president of "Save Nod Road."

“It started with a small group of concerned citizens and has expanded to hundreds across several town,” said Baran.

In addition to the environment, Baran said traffic is a major concern.

“It’s a heavily congested road,” she said.

Residents said they have seen too many developments popping up in Avon and many other communities in the Farmington Valley, so they will continue to fight the proposal at their next town meeting in March.