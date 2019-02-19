× Cheshire police investigating untimely death on trail

CHESHIRE – Police are investigating an untimely death after a body was found on a trail Tuesday.

At 9:36 a.m., police were called to the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail after receiving a complaint of suspicious items in the area. Investigators were focused on an area between School House Road and West Johnson Avenue.

The State Police Major Crimes Division was called in to assist in the investigation.

Police said they would not release any more information at this time.