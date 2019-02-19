Eversource employees volunteer to get campus ready for Special Olympics in Windsor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Connecticut's Winter Special Olympics are this weekend. Volunteers started preparing long before the snow started to fall.

"Technically I start... in September," says Andy Ouelette, the head snowmaker.

Andy Ouelette and his team at Eversource work throughout the winter making sure their Windsor facilities are ready to host the Winter Special Olympics.

"We've been involved for nearly 35 years with Special Olympics Connecticut," says Mitch Gross from Eversource.

Hundreds of athletes will compete in cross country skiing and snowshoeing on the freshly groomed snow in just a few days. Andy and his team have spent more than 130 hours running the snow guns and you can see the results for yourself.

"I've never seen this much snow here," says Ouelette.

In years past warm weather forced Eversource to cancel some events because they couldn't make enough snow. With snow checked off on their to-do lists, volunteers move on to setting up tents, staging areas, course markers and the Olympic Village. Volunteers do this on top of their everyday responsibilities.

"I gotta still be able to work, do my regular job, and then also make sure that this actually takes place.," says Ouelette.

Opening Ceremonies start in Windsor at 9:45 Saturday morning and the Olympics run through Sunday.