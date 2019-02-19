Hartford Police investigate overnight homicide

Posted 5:57 AM, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:39AM, February 19, 2019

HARTFORD — Police say they are investigating their third homicide of the year.

According to police, they were called to the area of 198 Woodland Drive on a ‘suspicious death’. around 1:30 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 26-year-old man from Middletown dead outside.

Police say the victim appeared to have trauma in his chest area but it wasn’t consistent with a gunshot wound.

Police also say that there were no shotspotter activations.

Police have not identified the victim at this time.

This is a developing story.

