Police: Bristol man sets dog on two women over 90, threatens to kill

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown police have arrested 27-year-old Kevin Gray after he reportedly threatened to kill a person, and assaulted two others.

Police say they were called to a home on Friday, one day after a reported ‘domestic incident’.

Police say their investigation revealed that Kevin Gray had started yelling at three residents in the home, two of which were 93 years old. According to police, Gray threatened to kill one of the victims.

Gray had a lit blow torch in one had, and a knife in the other, waving them around, police report. Police then say Gray threatened to burn the house down, and told his German Shepard to attack.

The dog bit one of the victims on the arm. They were treated later while at the hospital.

According to police, the three victims were prevented from calling 911 due to the fact that Gray locked the house phone in a room so no one would use it.

Gray was not home when police showed, so a warrant for his arrest was issued.

The next day, Animal Control arrived to the home to follow-up with the German Shepard. Gray was seen driving towards the house, and officers soon made an arrest.

Gray was held on a $250,000 bond and charged with assault of an elderly person, threatening, and interfering with an emergency call. He is expected in court Tuesday.