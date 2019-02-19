Police file new charge in boating crash that killed teacher

WATERBURY — A Connecticut man is facing a new charge in connection with a boating accident last summer that killed a middle school teacher.

Authorities say 66-year-old Gary Morrone was charged last week with criminally negligent homicide after investigators found ‘glaring inconsistencies’ in his statements regarding Wanda Tirado’s death.

The 38-year-old mother of two from Waterbury died at a hospital after suffering serious injuries June 19 while boating with Morrone on Candlewood Lake in New Fairfield.

Police say Tirado’s injuries were consistent with being struck by a moving boat propeller.

Morrone is free on bond after previously pleading not guilty to charges including reckless boating and failure to report an accident.

His attorney did not respond to a request for comment on the new charge.

