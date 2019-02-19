Several dogs rushed to hospital after ingesting THC in two CT towns

NIANTIC —  Two dogs  in Connecticut were rushed to a local vet hospital after ingesting THC.

According to Clark Veterinary Hospital, the THC was found at Cini Beach, Niantic and at Old Saybrook Land Trust/Preservation.

“THC is the psychoactive ingredient found in cannabis and is toxic to pets,” said the veterinary. “At this time, we don’t know if the dogs ingested residue from oil-based “pods” containing THC, burnt-ends of joints or loose marijuana, so please be mindful when on walks.”

The veterinary added, “To keep your dog safe while out on a walk on public properties, it’s best to always keep your dog leashed so you can prevent him from eating things he shouldn’t.”

If you suspect your dog has ingested THC, you are asked to contact Clark Veterinary Hospital (860) 434-1763.

