× Several dogs rushed to hospital after ingesting THC in two CT towns

NIANTIC — Two dogs in Connecticut were rushed to a local vet hospital after ingesting THC.

According to Clark Veterinary Hospital, the THC was found at Cini Beach, Niantic and at Old Saybrook Land Trust/Preservation.

“THC is the psychoactive ingredient found in cannabis and is toxic to pets,” said the veterinary. “At this time, we don’t know if the dogs ingested residue from oil-based “pods” containing THC, burnt-ends of joints or loose marijuana, so please be mindful when on walks.”