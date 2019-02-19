Tracking wintry mix Wednesday with temps in the 30s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEATHER WATCH: Snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Most of the storm will take place between 8 PM Wednesday night and 8 AM Thursday morning.

In the meantime, it’s chilly and quiet out there today. Even though the skies are mostly sunny, temperatures will only top out around freezing across CT. A somewhat gusty breeze will battle the warmth of the sun to make it feel chillier during the day as well.

Wednesday during the day is dry. There is a chance for some light snow in the early evening, but most of the snow will hold off until after the evening commute. It will snow for a few hours in the evening with some minor accumulations possible (coating – 2″) before a change to sleet, freezing rain and rain. That transition to rain will happen first along the shoreline but it will take longer inland with a period of sleet/freezing rain.

Temperatures will try to climb above freezing for the morning drive Thursday but it will be a really close call for interior Connecticut. So there could still be some icy spots/issues for parts of the state into the early morning of Thursday.

Any ice/showers will end early Thursday morning, followed by clearing skies and MILD temperatures rising to around 50.Friday and Saturday will be dry and bright (highs in the 40s) followed by another storm Sunday.Snow-lovers this just is NOT the season for you. Sunday’s storm looks like RAIN!

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: 10-17.

WEDNESDAY: Sun to clouds. Chance for snow in the late day/evening. High: 30s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Snow changing to a sleet, freezing rain inland, snow changing to rain at the shore.

THURSDAY: Rain/freezing rain end early. Clearing, warmer. High: Near 50.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: low 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Cold rain. High: low 40s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli