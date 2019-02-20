× 3 alarm fire destroys home in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE — Emergency crews responded to a fire that damaged a home Wednesday afternoon.

When the arrived, heavy flames were pouring out of a single-family residence at 118 Johnson Rd.

A third alarm was issued after crews arrived on scene and saw the extent of the blaze.

Fire departments from both Bethany and Orange provided Woodbridge FD with assistance on and off the scene. They transported water from hydrant areas, as well as stood on call in case another fire broke out in Woodbridge.

The fire was extinguished at about 4 p.m., after which the remaining crews started on salvage and overhaul. A family of four was temporarily displaced as a result of the fire. The fire marshal is working to locate the source of the fire to determine the cause.