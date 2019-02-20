Check for parking bans, delays, and closings here

6 rabbits killed, multiple people displaced in Milford fire

Posted 5:10 PM, February 20, 2019, by

MILFORD — Multiple people were displaced and six rabbits were killed in a Milford apartment building fire.

Firefighters said that they were dispatched to 51 Broadway on calls of a fire around 12 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire was put out within 15 minutes of firefighters arriving on scene but the second floor unit suffered severe damage.

The damage was so bad that officials said it is uninhabitable.  The Red Cross is assisting the people who have been displaced.

Six rabbits were pulled from the fire and were suffering from smoke inhalation. Firefighters attempted to resuscitate the animals but had no success.

Excluding the rabbits, no one was injured in the fire.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

