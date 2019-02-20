Cannabis cocktail? It could be available by the end of the year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHEL – A Canadian company working to develop a cannabis cocktail hopes to distribute it internationally, including one day here in Connecticut.

Sproutly Canada is working on technology that would infuse water, coffee or beer with cannabis. Therefore, any currently available ingestible product part of a daily or weekly diet could be embedded with THC or CBD. This is not currently available in the United States, as federal law prohibits it, but Sproutly Canada plans to stock grocery store shelves with its products in Canada, Europe and Jamaica by the end of the year.

“Essentially, it allows us to convert a cannabis or hemp plant into a water-soluble solution that then we can instantly add as an ingredient or as a solution into an additional beverage,” said Keith Dolo, the CEO of Sproutly Canada. “It’s a very exciting time.”

Compassionate Care Center of Connecticut, Fairfield County’s only medical marijuana facility, explains similarities between its medicines and Sproutly’s products.

“We do have ingestibles that are very similar,” said Emmett White, Patient Liaison at Compassionate Care. “We have oils. They can be either ingested or smoked, mixed into your food as well. You can make gummies with them. We also have tinctures, which are alcohol-based.”

White said there are many benefits to carrying a variety of options for patients.

“It really gives them the opportunity to be comfortable with the medicine and the forms of the medicine they’re putting into their body,” he said.

As Governor Ned Lamont names recreational marijuana legislation “a priority,” opinions are mixed across the state.

“I’m in favor of it,” said John Rostkowski of Newington.

“It’s clearly unsafe for untrained minds,” said Ben Germain of Southington.

“I don’t support it,” said Jay Beatman of West Hartford.

Beatman said he would be worried that recreational cannabis products, no matter what kind, could fall into the hands of children.

“If the products are legalized, then they should be in a location by itself and not on the shelves of an ordinary store,” said Beatman.

While there are likely many years before water-soluble cannabis will be available on store shelves in Connecticut, there could be new legislation on its way.