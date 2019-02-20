Controversy over Thin Blue Line flag avoided at the Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – Many recognize the Thin Blue Line flag as a symbol of support for law enforcement, but others feel that it serves as opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement.

A Thin Blue Line flag was hung inside of the Capitol, but then it was removed because of those concerns. Pictures from the Unite the Right rally, the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, showed a sea of flags representing hate groups. Among those flags, the Thin Blue Line flag was visible, too.

“The problem here is people don’t understand what is the true meaning of that flag,” said John Krupinsky, president of the Connecticut State Fraternal Order of Police. “Thin Blue Line was out way before Black Lives Matter, Blue Lives Matter, any of these associations. This is something that goes way back.”

As Krupinsky explained, the flag represents fallen officers and survivors’ families. So, he got in touch with State Representative Brandon McGee, who is chair of the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus.

“Having had conversations with John, I was a bit more educated on the differences between the flags,” said McGee.

McGee said he does not know who removed the flag, but he did receive requests from members who had concerns. He said this is a good opportunity to have a conversation about race relations.

“I hope that this conversation does not stop today,” McGee said.

Now, the two are working together to educate their communities.

“I was glad we were able to reach out and speak to each other on this matter,” Krupinsky said.

Representative McGee said he is planning to be back at the Capitol on Thursday to continue these talks and to get the flag back up on the wall.