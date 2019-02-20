× Hartford Police investigate three shootings in 12 hours

HARTFORD — Hartford Police are investigating yet another shooting in the capital city, the third one within twelve hours.

Police say around 4:20 a.m., officers were called to the area of 179 Brook Street when shotspotter was activated. They found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The man is currently being operated on at St. Francis Hospital.

This shooting comes after two separate shootings Tuesday night in Hartford, one of them fatal.

In addition to the shootings, a body was found outside an apartment complex Tuesday morning. The victim was Middletown native Joseph Goiangos of Middletown. Detectives believe that Goiangos’ homicide was drug-related.

Tuesday night, police were first called to Hartford Hospital for a report of a man shot and taken to the hospital by a private car. Police later learned that the man, who died of his injuries, was shot on New Britain Avenue.

Moments after the victim from New Britain Avenue was dropped off at Hartford Hospital with a fatal gunshot wound, a second victim was found by HPD lying on the ground on Atwood Street. Investigators now believe he was also shot at the New Britain Avenue scene and then dumped off on Atwood right next to Saint Francis Hospital. “He is currently being questioned by our major crime’s division personnel,” Cicero explained. “There is a potential that these two crimes are related. So, we’ll have more information on that as soon as the major crimes detectives conduct their investigation,” Cicero said. The first homicide of 2019 happened on January 8th. Police believed the suspect and victim knew each other The second homicide happened on Sunday when a shooting happened outside a Hartford nightclub, killing one. The shootings remain under investigation.