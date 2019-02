× Jussie Smollett officially a suspect for filing false police report: police

CHICAGO — Police in Chicago have announced “Empire” star Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation

Police police said he was under investigation for for filing a false police report, which is a Class 4 felony. They said detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury.

Case Update: Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony). Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury. pic.twitter.com/FhDcbBKsuU — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 20, 2019