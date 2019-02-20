People still out and about despite messy weather in Waterbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY - Rain and sleet blanketed the state Wednesday evening with the worst of it to come overnight into Thursday morning.

People in Waterbury were still seen outside running errands and picking up the basic necessities despite the messy weather.

"We’d rather have just either plain snow or plain rain. Ice ... ehh we could live without it," said John Giudice, manager of True Value.

Giudice said business has been booming for him since the forecast called for ice. He has been stocking up on ice melt in the back of his store since it has been quick to sell.

Then, there are some who said they are used to working in this weather like Darren Guerrera who works in construction.

"If you dress for the weather, you’re perfectly fine. Some people don’t, they hate it. I don’t care really," said Guerrera of Waterbury.

This was not a blockbuster bread and milk storm, but that did not stop people from going to Stop & Shop just for that.

One of their workers, Julie had a clever idea. She used a nylon cover for her windshield so that way, brushing snow off her car was minimal.

"Actually, I think it’s been a fairly light winter. The storms we get, we get a couple inches. Nothing major," said Julie Poulin of Southington.

Despite the dangerous road conditions, people still left their homes to get what they need.

"It was bad. Maybe like 25 miles an hour to 30 miles an hour. Really giving yourself 15 to 20 feet of space between cars," said Alex Rivera of Danbury.

"I never minded the snow. I’ve always been a snow lover. I’m waiting for the day we get up to here - what we used to have when we were kids," said Evan Toder of Torrington.

The Waterbury Department of Public Works said there are 30 plow trucks working in the city and more will be deployed as needed.

