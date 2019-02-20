× State Police: Suspect dead after multi-town police chase, officer-involved shooting

WINDHAM — State Police said a suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting, multi-town police chase.

The pursuit started in Norwich at 10:52 a.m. on Wednesday. The chase continued to I-395 and finally ended in Windham.

Police said that the suspect tried to carjack multiple cars until finally succeeding with one.

Stop sticks were used to stop the car but the suspect ran away from police on foot.

The suspect was shot by police after exchanging gun fire with officers. Officers said the suspect fired multiple shots at them.

Willimantic, Norwich and State Police were all involved in the incident. The State Medical Examiner is also on scene.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released by police.

State Police say north and southbound of Route 32 and Plains Road in Windham is closed, along with Route 395 southbound between exits 21 and 18.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.