Suspect in custody after multi-jurisdictional police chase, officer involved shooting

NORWICH — State Police say a suspect is in custody after an officer involved shooting, multi-town police chase.

Norwich Police say the suspect, reportedly part of an interrupted burglary, is no threat to the public.

According to State Police, the pursuit that began in Norwich ended in Windham.

The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time, and no other injuries are reported.

State Police say north and southbound of Route 32 and Plains Road in Windham is closed, along with Route 395 southbound between exits 21 and 18.

This is a developing story.