The Governor’s new budget plan is out and so are opinions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLASTONBURY - Ken’s Corner is a fixture in Glastonbury and as the lunch crowd was ordering upscale diner items at the famous Hebron Avenue cafe, customers were also offering opinions about some of the proposals in Governor Lamont’s budget plan.

The toll question loomed large; as omelet and pancake orders went from griddle to table, opinions spread through the restaurant as well.

Kathie Karp, from Marlboro said, “I have a brother that lives in Bridgeport and drives to Wethersfield every day, it will hugely affect him.”

Dorothy Standish, from Glastonbury, who has been a customer at Ken’s Corner for more than 30 years said of the toll proposal, “No tolls for me but if we absolutely have no money for roads you have to do something I guess.”

Finally, Karen Paquette, a waitress at Ken’s added, “I think it (tolls) would be a great income source for the state however my husband runs his own small business so I can see where a lot of people are coming from and why they would not agree with it.”

Governor Lamont’s full budget plan is available here

Economic Report of the Governor FY 2020 FY 2021

Governor’s Budget FY 2020-21 Final

2019 Budget FAQ

2019 Budget Fact Sheet

Economic Report of the Governor FY 2020 FY 2021

Outyear Final