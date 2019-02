× Truck goes into water in Deep River

DEEP RIVER — Emergency crews worked to remove a pickup truck from a stream after it went into the water Wednesday evening.

There were no injuries. The vehicle belongs to a member of the fire department. Police are investigating.

MOMENTS AGO: 🎥 captured crews removing truck from stream in #DeepRiver across from firehouse . No injuries. Appears truck belongs to FD member. PD investigating cause @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/nbjP4KxATV — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) February 21, 2019