WEATHER WATCH: Snow, wintry mix Wednesday night into Thursday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Most of the storm will take place between 8 PM Wednesday night and 8 AM Thursday morning.

It's cold out there this morning with temps in the teens and even some single digits in the cooler spots/outlying areas. Most of today is dry with any early sun fading behind clouds.

Snow will develop in Fairfield County earlier than the rest of the state, around 3-5 PM. But with some dry air in place it will take until 5-7 PM for snow to move into Hartford and by 7-9 PM for northeastern areas.

It will snow for a few hours in the evening with some minor accumulations possible (coating - 2") before a change to sleet, freezing rain and rain. That transition to rain will happen first along the shoreline but it will take longer inland with a period of sleet/freezing rain. Temperatures will try to climb above freezing for the morning drive Thursday but it will be a really close call for interior Connecticut. So there could still be some icy spots/issues for parts of the state into the early morning of Thursday, especially in northern CT.

Any ice/showers will end early Thursday morning, followed by clearing skies and MILD temperatures rising to around 50.

Friday and Saturday will be dry and bright (highs in the 40s) followed by another storm Sunday.

Snow-lovers this just is NOT the season for you. Sunday's storm looks like RAIN! It may start briefly as a wintry mix Saturday night though.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Becoming cloudy. Chance for snow in the late day/evening. High: 30s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Snow changing to sleet, freezing rain inland, snow changing to rain at the shore.

THURSDAY: Rain/freezing rain end early in the morning. Clearing, warmer. High: Near 50.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: low 40s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. High: low-mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Cold rain. High: low 40s.

