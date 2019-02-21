× 4 more deaths since last week. 29 deaths total for this season

HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health said four more people have died from flu related causes in the state since the start of the flu season.

Officials said the four flu-associated deaths last week makes a total of 29 deaths reported in Connecticut during this flu season so far. Twenty-five flu-associated deaths were associated with influenza A and 2

with influenza B. Of the 29 total reported flu-associated deaths, 17 occurred in persons over 65 years of age, 9 in persons 50-64 years of age, and 3 in a person 25-49 years of age.

A total of 4,540 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during the current season:

The following is a county by county breakdown with the number of cases per county

Hartford County 1,181

New Haven 1,287

Fairfield 970

Middlesex 274

New London 261

Litchfield 226

Tolland 91

Windham 174

76 in currently unknown counties.