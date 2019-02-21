Daytrippers: The River Quest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESSEX -- We’re Daytripping, or Day-Sailing, this week as majestic The River Quest smoothly sails on the Connecticut River.

Its passengers are all looking up because it’s eagle watching season! Dozens of eagles, who are here for the winter season, provide majestic scenery for folks with binoculars in hand and are camera-ready.

The Wildlife Eagle Cruises leave from the Connecticut River Museum in Essex.

Since the weather is still chilly, bring a jacket and be ready to take in one of the most amazing sights in our state!