Daytrippers: The River Quest

Posted 11:23 PM, February 21, 2019, by

ESSEX -- We’re Daytripping, or Day-Sailing, this week as majestic The River Quest smoothly sails on the Connecticut River.

Its passengers are all looking up because it’s eagle watching season! Dozens of eagles, who are here for the winter season, provide majestic scenery for folks with binoculars in hand and are camera-ready.

The Wildlife Eagle Cruises leave from the Connecticut River Museum in Essex.

Since the weather is still chilly, bring a jacket and be ready to take in one of the most amazing sights in our state!

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.