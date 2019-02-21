Fire seriously damages home in Manchester

Posted 3:32 PM, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:13PM, February 21, 2019

MANCHESTER -- Fire seriously damaged a home Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to 151 School St. around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a fire in a two family home. Neighbors saw smoke and flames coming from the front of the house.

Officials said there were no injuries, however, there was an initial report of people trapped inside. Firefighters searched the home and did not find any victims inside. The tenants were moved to alternate housing by the building's owner.

East Hartford fire crews were also called to the scene.

Google Map for coordinates 41.767248 by -72.513157.

