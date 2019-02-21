× Hartford man convicted in 2003 cold case murder

HARTFORD — A Hartford man was convicted Thursday of murder in a 2003 killing.

Rafael “Felo” Ortiz, 40, was found guilty in the death of Benjamin “Benji” Baez, who was fatally shot on June 11, 2003, while sitting in a car parked on Main Street in Hartford.

Ortiz was arrested in October 2017 in New York by Hartford Police detectives assigned to the Cold Case/Shooting Task Force Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney.

Baez’ slaying was featured in the cold case playing cards produced with the Department of Correction and sold to inmates in the Connecticut corrections system.

Baez will be sentenced on May 2 in Hartford Superior Court.

