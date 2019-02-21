Icy spots in the morning, warming up for Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for all of CT this morning.

It's very icy in several locations this morning, so it may be wise to give yourself extra time to clean off your car if you park outside. The precipitation is coming to an end in the form of leftover drizzle. Temperatures will hover around freezing for the next few hours before warming up quickly after the sun rises. By noon, we may be well into the 40s across the state. Highs may top out near 50 with some sun coming out in the afternoon, which is a big change from the snow only a few hours ago.

Friday and Saturday will be dry and bright (highs in the 40s) followed by another storm Sunday.

Snow-lovers this just is NOT the season for you. Sunday's storm looks like RAIN! It may start briefly as a wintry mix Saturday night though.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Icy morning with slowly improving conditions as temperatures warm. Clearing skies. Highs: Near 50 by the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A few icy spots as puddles re-freeze. Lows: 20s.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: low 40s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. High: low-mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Rain. High: Upper 40s.

