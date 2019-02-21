× Lamont seeks resignations from appointed state employees

HARTFORD — Connecticut’s new governor is seeking resignation letters from potentially hundreds of top non-union state employees.

It’s part of an effort by Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont to take a “thorough look at the way state government is designed with an eye toward right-sizing offices and agencies,” according to a letter sent to agency heads on Thursday and obtained by the Hartford Courant .

Paul Mounds, Lamont’s chief operating officer, asks in the letter that all “unclassified appointment personnel” submit their resignations by the close of business on Feb. 28.

The letter says the administration wants to ensure staffing “best supports the needs and demands of our constituents.” It says Lamont “began this process with his own office and moved on to a review of commissioners,” who also provided him with resignation letters.