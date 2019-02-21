New London dispatcher delivers calm, helps couple deliver baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON – In the dark of night, a bright spot in New London.

A husband and wife in town have public safety dispatcher to thank after the he helped them deliver their baby in their car while they were on the way to the hospital during Wednesday night's stormy weather.

Dispatcher Rich Waselik, a 16-year veteran of the department, said, “I heard the mother screaming and then I got the clue that this is happening.”

Waselik added that composure is always key in situations like this, “If you are calm with the people who are calling then nine times out of ten they tend to take on that calmness. Waselik, who is also an EMT, offered kudos to the father who followed his directions. “He was astonishingly calm,” Waselik said.

The couple and baby are now in the maternity ward at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, their destination all along.

“I’m glad the baby is doing great and congratulations,” Waselik said.