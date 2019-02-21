× New London Dispatcher helps talk family through birth in parking lot

NEW LONDON — Talk about ‘Ice, Ice, Baby’! New London Police say they helped a couple deliver a baby early Thursday morning!

According to police, they received a call around 4:15 a.m. from a New London couple. They were on their way to L+M Hospital, but pulled off into the parking lot at 327 Huntington Street as the baby came.

New London Dispatcher Rich Waselik stayed on the line with the family and talked the couple through the delivery of their baby boy. The fire department arrived soon after and helped take the family to L+M hospital.

Dispatcher Waselik has been a dispatcher with the City of New London for 16 years. He is also an EMT and a volunteer firefighter with the Oakdale Fire Department.

New London Police thanks Dispatcher Waselik, and extend congratulations to the new addition to the New London family!