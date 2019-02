Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A pedestrian was hit on High Street Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened about 4 p.m. Near the intersection of Walnut and High St. Emergency crews were seen treating the victim. The male victim was hit by a semi-trailer truck and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Streets in the area, including the entrance ramp to I-84, are closed.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

