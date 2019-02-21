Teens plan to steal West Hartford man’s car backfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD - A man said he came face to face with two teenage car thieves Thursday night.

The two teenage girls were about to make a run for it with his Jeep.

It happened around 7 p.m. on LaSalle Road.

Austin Hersh said he wanted to park his car in his driveway, but needed to run inside his home for a quick second to grab something.

Hersh said he greeted the two teenage girls walking by. It was when he was inside his home, he heard a car revving its engine. To his surprise, he said he saw the two girls trying to steal his Jeep.

“I run over here, I see both the girls actually in the car. One of them in the front seat, one of them right behind her in the backseat,” said Hersh of West Hartford.

Hersh said he ripped both doors open.

“I tried to pull the girl in the front out of the car while she continuously was revving up the gas while in park. Obviously she’s never been behind the wheel of a car before,” added Hersh.

He said the driver floored it out of the driveway and tried to make a tight turn but instead hit a parked car and damaged his Jeep.

He added both girls then got out of the Jeep, ran away and stole a neighbor’s Volvo nearby.

“Our neighbor over on Pelham come over and told us ‘hey my car was just stolen,’ “ added Hersh.

Hersh said police told him they were able to track down the girls in Hartford and he has this message for the girls with hopes they stay out of trouble.

“They really could’ve put people in danger. Not only people, but themselves as well,” added Hersh.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Hersh said he hopes his story will remind others to lock their car doors, so this does not happen to them.